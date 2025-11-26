Police acknowledge sentence handed down in double homicide

Police acknowledge the sentence handed down to Hakyung Lee, after she murdered her two young children in 2018.

Counties Manukau CIB commenced Operation Curb three years ago, after remains were discovered in suitcases on 11 August 2022 in Weymouth.

Police would later confirm they were Lee's eight-year-old daughter Yuna Jo and six-year-old son Minu Jo.

"I want to acknowledge the investigation team for what was a challenging investigation after the remains of two young children were discovered," Detective Inspector Tofilau Faamanuia Va'aelua says.

"They worked diligently to bring about justice for these innocent young children."

Today at the Auckland High Court, 45-year-old Lee was handed down a sentence of life imprisonment, with a minimum term of imprisonment of 17 years.

Adding to the complexities was that Lee had left New Zealand after murdering her children and relocated to South Korea.

Police applied to have Lee extradited back to New Zealand in 2022, Detective Inspector Va'aelua says.

"We acknowledge the assistance provided in our investigation by the South Korean Ministry of Justice, South Korean Prosecution Service, the Korean National Police Agency, and our own New Zealand Police Interpol staff.

"Their cooperation has been vital in helping to secure these convictions."

Yuna and Minu would have been 16 and 13 today.

"Our thoughts are with the wider family today for the tragic loss of these two young children," Detective Inspector Va'aelua says.