Media Release - Introducing Double Days: Book flights and earn double Status Points

Air New Zealand is kicking off December by serving up Double Days, its biggest-ever double Status Points offer, helping Airpoints™ members make their next trip even more rewarding.

Hot on the heels of the airline introducing Koru, a refreshed loyalty programme, Double Days gives travellers the opportunity to retain their status or climb to the next tier faster, unlocking rewards sooner.

From Monday 1 December until midnight Wednesday 3 December, New Zealand-based Airpoints members can book any Air New Zealand operated or qualifying partner flight across 20 domestic and 29* international destinations for travel over the next year and earn 2x Status Points.

Status Points are the key to progressing through the Airpoints programme's status tiers: Silver, Gold, Elite, (Koru Bronze, Koru Silver, Koru Gold, and Koru Platinum from April 2026) and Koru Black**. Each tier unlocks a suite of rewards from Koru Lounge access, and priority check-in and boarding, to Elite Partners (Koru Platinum partners from April 2026) and the new Koru Circle benefit coming in 2026 for the new top-earned tier, Koru Black.

Air New Zealand General Manager Loyalty, Alex Larsen, says the offer is two-good to miss.

"We know our members value earning Status Points, so we're thrilled to bring back this offer as an additional way to reward members. It's our way of saying a heartfelt thank you to everyone who chooses to fly with Air New Zealand."

"Double Days helps get you the tier benefits you've been chasing that little bit faster. If you're planning a weekend getaway or your dream overseas trip, this could be your chance to unlock a tier and rewards you've had your eye on. Whether that's lounge access, Recognition Upgrades, or, for our most frequent flyers, a move towards the new Koru Black tier."

How it works:

Sign into your Airpoints account or join Airpoints today.

Book any eligible Air New Zealand flight through airnz.co.nz or your preferred travel agent during the Double Days promotion from midnight Monday 1 December to midnight Wednesday 3 December for travel between 1 December 2025 and 21 November 2026.

Collect 2x Status Points after you fly.

Last month, Air New Zealand unveiled Koru, a bold refresh of its loyalty programme designed to deliver greater recognition and value for its more than five million members. From April 2026, the airline will introduce refreshed tier names, new and enhanced benefits, and the new Koru Black tier, created to recognise the airline's most loyal members.

"As we look ahead to the next chapter of the Airpoints programme, our focus remains on making travel more meaningful and more rewarding, because for us, it's not just about flying from A to B. It's about recognising the journeys that matter to our customers – whether that's connecting with friends or family, travelling week in and week out for work, chasing opportunity, or seeing the world," Larsen says.

"We'll continue to evolve our Koru programme, bringing on new partners, unlocking more ways to travel with Air New Zealand using Airpoints, and creating fresh opportunities to earn rewards."