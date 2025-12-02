Air New Zealand boosts 2026 domestic capacity to help keep Kiwi travellers connected

Air New Zealand is strengthening its commitment to connecting New Zealanders with each other and the world, announcing an increase in capacity on key domestic routes from March to October 2026.

The uplift is part of the airline's long-term focus on delivering for New Zealand by supporting domestic growth, business connectivity, and tourism.

Air New Zealand General Manager Short Haul and Domestic Lucy Hall says the airline is focused on ensuring its network meets the needs of its customers.

"We are constantly reviewing our network to make sure we are offering the best possible schedule and capacity for Kiwi customers. These updates are all about keeping New Zealanders connected, supporting regional growth, and making it easier for people to travel for work, to visit loved ones, or to explore more of Aotearoa."

The airline will increase seats across several of its busiest routes:

Auckland–Queenstown up 9%

Auckland–Christchurch up 4%

Auckland–Rotorua up 7%

Auckland–Blenheim up 7%

Christchurch-Hamilton up 17%

The Auckland–Queenstown route will see significant uplift, growing by 9%, as the airline adds more flights to meet strong demand. In total, around 50,000 additional seats will be available to and from Queenstown over the year, giving customers more choice and flexibility when travelling to one of New Zealand's most popular destinations.

Christchurch will see an increase in regional capacity, offering around 25,000 more seats than the same period this year. From 9 February 2026, jet services will operate daily on the Christchurch–Hamilton route, increasing capacity by 17%. Additional growth is planned on services from Christchurch to Napier, Nelson, Rotorua, Tauranga and Invercargill, giving customers more options in and out of the city.

In the North Island, the Auckland–Rotorua route will be upgauged to an ATR aircraft, increasing capacity by 7% and providing more seats at business-friendly times.

A new weekday schedule includes a 6:50am Rotorua–Auckland departure and a 6:20pm Auckland–Rotorua return, designed to support same-day travel for business customers. The Wellington–Rotorua route will also benefit from a new timetable offering morning and afternoon flights at convenient times, while the Christchurch–Rotorua service will see capacity increase by 4%.

"We heard from the Rotorua community that better flight times for business travel were a priority, so we're adjusting the schedule to meet that request. These changes will make it easier for locals to travel to Auckland for a full day's work and return home the same evening," says Hall.

These schedule and capacity changes form part of Air New Zealand's broader commitment to deliver for New Zealand by increasing capacity to support customers, communities and the economy.