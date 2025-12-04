Police acknowledge sentencing in Ōtara assaults investigation

A man has been sentenced to preventative detention following two brazen sexual attacks against women nearly a year apart.

Counties Manukau East CIB began investigating on 22 February 2023.

Detective Senior Sergeant Dean Batey says a French national was subjected to a sexual assault in broad daylight at the Ōtara Creek Reserve.

"The woman was understandably distraught by what had happened on her visit to New Zealand.

"An extensive investigation was carried out in which we located a male on a BMX bike on CCTV footage, who was our suspect.

"Despite this investigation and a public appeal, we were unable to identify the unknown male."

Nearly a year later, on 18 January 2024, a local woman reported to Police that she had been indecently assaulted by a man.

"The woman was out jogging at around 6.30am when a man had followed her into the Ōtara Creek Reserve.

"He subjected her to a disturbing indecent assault.

"Our team was conscious of the previous incident and were determined to stop him from committing any further harm."

Investigations soon progressed and identified Johnathan Tamihana as the offender in both attacks.

He has since plead guilty to three counts of indecent assault, threatening to kill and assault with intent to commit sexual violation.

On Wednesday, the 33-year-old Ōtara man was sentenced to preventative detention with a minimum non-parole period of five years, at the Auckland High Court.

"We are pleased to see justice done for these two women, and I acknowledge their courage in coming forward and seeing this process through," Detective Senior Sergeant Batey says.

"The attacks Tamihana has committed against these women are appalling and have no place in our community.

"We will continue to work to hold offending to account on behalf of victims."