Premium Clean NZ Announces Holiday Season Operating -Hours, Advises Customers to Book Early During Annual Brown-Out

Leading New Zealand cleaning service confirms limited availability from 22 December 2025 to 11 January 2026, prioritising essential services for existing clients.

AUCKLAND, NZ — 15 December 2025

Premium Clean, one of New Zealand's most trusted commercial and residential cleaning providers, has announced its holiday season operating schedule, confirming the company will remain open throughout the traditional summer brown-out period whilst operating at reduced capacity between 22 December 2025 and 11 January 2026.

While many businesses close for the festive season, Premium Clean will keep serving clients during the summer holidays. This means essential cleaning services will still be available when Kiwis need them. Customers are encouraged to book early, as time slots may fill up quickly.

"We understand that life doesn't stop during the holidays, and neither do cleaning needs," said a spokesperson for Premium Clean. "While our team deserves a summer break, we're committed to keeping essential services available for our loyal customers. We want to thank everyone who has trusted us this year, and we're here to help during the busy holiday season."

Premium Clean has shared what customers can expect during this time. They will keep taking bookings from both new and existing clients, and essential services will continue through the brown-out. Response times may be a bit slower than usual because of fewer staff, and some time slots might fill up fast.

If you're planning holiday cleaning, whether it's a deep clean before Christmas, a tidy-up after a party, or regular maintenance for rental properties over New Year, Premium Clean recommends booking early to avoid missing out. Their online booking system at the Premium Clean website will be available throughout the holidays.

During New Zealand's summer brown-out, many businesses slow down or close so staff can enjoy time with family and friends. This period often overlaps with school holidays, making it harder for businesses that need regular cleaning. By staying open even with fewer staff, Premium Clean shows its commitment to serving clients year-round.

The company thanks its customers for their support in 2025. It looks forward to providing the same high level of care and quality that people expect from Premium Clean.

To see available time slots, learn about services, or book a holiday cleaning, customers can visit Premium Clean or contact their local Premium Clean franchise.

About Premium Clean:

Premium Clean is a leading New Zealand commercial and residential cleaning service known for its reliability, high standards, and use of eco-friendly products. With a growing network of locally-owned and operated franchises across the country, Premium Clean is dedicated to supporting Kiwi communities and providing exceptional service. For more information on services or franchise opportunities, visit https://www.premiumclean.co.nz.