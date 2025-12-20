Farmer satisfaction with banks improves - but more work to do

Farmers are feeling more satisfied with their bank and under less pressure, but the sector remains well short of confidence levels seen last decade, Federated Farmers' latest banking survey shows.

In the November survey, 61% of farmers reported being satisfied or very satisfied with their bank, about steady from the May 2025 survey.

"That's a good improvement from the 51% satisfaction rate from our survey this time last year but it's a long way off from the 80% level recorded in 2017," Federated Farmers banking spokesperson Mark Hooper says.

Just on 14% of the nearly 600 survey respondents said they were feeling undue pressure from banks, down from 24% in November last year.

"Clearly, economic conditions weigh in on these farmer sentiments but it's also true that good communication, access to advice, lending terms and other factors are part of the equation.

"For example, nearly a quarter said their bank hadn't allowed them to structure their debt in the most efficient or appropriate way, such as restricting access to fixed rates, splitting loans, or using interest‑only periods.

"That's up from 19% in the previous survey.

Hooper says comments from farmers also stressed the importance of the bank manager relationship.

"Good managers were praised, with one farmer saying, 'we have a fantastic bank manager who understands farming'.

"But many complained about turnover, inexperience, and poor communication.

"One comment - 'haven't seen our bank manager for six and a half years' - captures that frustration.

Banks, their charges and services, and competition in the rural lending market have been a focus for Federated Farmers over the past two years.

"We've been a driving force behind the inquiry into banking, the Reserve Bank capital review, and the Commerce Commission's investigation into cartel‑like behaviour," Hooper says.

"Just this week we've seen the result of that, with the Reserve Bank easing capital settings, which will save the average farmer $11,000 a year in annual interest costs.

"It's just a shame we couldn't persuade the Reserve Bank to be less cautious and conservative, as they could have eased the settings much more.

Hooper says that result, and the findings from the banking survey, show that Federated Farmers' fight for a better deal for farmers from banks needs to continue.

"In the interests of farmers - and also food production, export earnings and the wider economy - we won't be letting up on that pressure for the lowest possible borrowing costs for our members.

Other findings from the November Federated Farmers banking survey: