NZ-India FTA: An early summer gift for exporters

ExportNZ says the conclusion of a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between New Zealand and India is a significant step forward for Kiwi exporters, unlocking improved access to one of the world's fastest-growing markets and giving exporters more options to diversify at a time of global trade uncertainty.

Executive Director Joshua Tan says many exporters have been looking at India for years as a potential market.

"The problem is that prohibitive tariff barriers, often 30% to 60%, and up to 150% for wine, have limited what businesses can realistically do in India. This new agreement begins to bring those barriers down, gives exporters more certainty and more options.

"The FTA will also streamline certain customs procedures at the border, reduce costs, and guarantee that all goods will be released by India's customs within 48 hours."

Tan says the agreement lands at a time when exporters are actively managing volatility offshore.

"New Zealand businesses are navigating a more unpredictable global trading environment. Agreements like this matter because they reduce friction at the border, set clearer rules, and improve our ability to compete fairly in-market.

"An agreement like this only delivers if businesses can use it. ExportNZ will be focused on helping exporters understand what changes, when it changes, and how to capture the opportunities, particularly for sectors facing the largest tariff walls today.

"ExportNZ acknowledges the hard work of both the New Zealand and Indian negotiators and congratulates both sides on reaching this significant milestone."