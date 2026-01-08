Premium Clean Announces Advanced Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning Service to Restore NZ Homes

Premium Clean Launches New Zealand-Wide Eco-Friendly Carpet Cleaning for Healthier Homes

The leading service provider introduces a sustainable solution to remove deep-seated allergens and stains, extending carpet life and improving indoor air quality.

AUCKLAND, NZ – January 8, 2025

Premium Clean is launching an enhanced, eco-friendly carpet cleaning service nationwide, providing families with a healthier living environment through safe and effective methods. The new service utilises advanced hot water extraction technology that tackles deep-down dirt whilst remaining gentle on carpets and safe for households with children and pets.

The Hidden Problem in Kiwi Homes

Many New Zealand households struggle with ground-in dirt from high foot traffic, particularly during our rainy winter months when mud gets tracked indoors. Pet dander accumulates deep within carpet fibres, allergen buildup goes unnoticed, and stubborn stains from spills resist standard cleaning attempts. Regular vacuuming only addresses surface dirt, leaving the deeper problems untouched. Over time, these issues compromise both the appearance of carpets and the air quality inside homes.

A Smarter, Greener Solution

Premium Clean's new service tackles these challenges head-on through professional hot water extraction—a method proven to penetrate deep into carpet fibres. The company uses non-toxic, environmentally safe cleaning solutions that are completely safe for children and pets, addressing a major concern for New Zealand families who want effective cleaning without harsh chemicals.

The process removes up to 99% of allergens and bacteria whilst restoring carpet pile and colour. Unlike surface-level cleaning, this method reaches the base of the carpet where most contaminants settle, delivering results that are immediately visible and measurably healthier.

Real Benefits for Homeowners

The advantages extend well beyond a fresher-looking floor. Health-wise, the service significantly improves indoor air quality by removing trapped pollutants that circulate through homes. For families with asthma or allergies, this can make a noticeable difference in daily comfort.

From a practical standpoint, professional carpet cleaning protects your investment by extending the life of your carpet, potentially saving thousands of dollars in premature replacement costs. Aesthetically, it transforms the look and feel of entire rooms, making spaces feel renewed and cared for. The quick-drying formulas mean minimal disruption to daily routines—no need to keep rooms off-limits for days.

A Commitment to Kiwi Families

"We understand that Kiwi families want a clean home without compromising on the health of their children or the environment," says Brad Sabharwal, Operations Manager at Premium Clean. "Our new carpet cleaning service tackles the deep-down grime you can't see, using methods that are tough on stains but gentle on your family and the planet. It's about giving homeowners peace of mind and a fresher, healthier home."

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is a trusted provider of residential and commercial cleaning services across New Zealand, committed to delivering exceptional results through environmentally responsible practices.

For more information or to book a service, visit https://www.premiumclean.co.nz/ or contact us on (+64) 92 420 454.