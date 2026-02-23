Supermarkets need EPA approval to import GMO Purple Tomato into NZ.

The Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) says that supermarkets and food businesses will need to gain NZ Environmental Protection Authority (EPANZ) approval to import the first fresh GMO tomato before it goes on sale as food, as it is not approved for growing in New Zealand.

Responding to GE Free NZ's OIA request MPI has updated their operating procedures and guidance for border inspectors, to strengthen clearance processes for the fresh GM tomato and seed.

In January the Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) approved the GM Purple tomato, engineered with genes from the snapdragon, into the food chain as a fresh tomato. The Office of the Gene Regulator (OGTR) approved the seeds for growing and marketing, in Australia. Even though the GM fruit has no history of safe use as there was an absence of nutritional studies to see if allergens or hidden health problems might occur over time. FSANZ noted that approval for the release of a living viable GM would need to have approval from the EPANZ.

"It is pleasing that the EPA and MPI Biosecurity have regulatory procedures in place under current legislation. This preserves the GE Free status for all food grown in New Zealand. However, these protections and precautions would be ticked through if the Gene Technology Bill was in place." said Claire Bleakley, president of GE-free NZ.

In Australia, advertorials and paid news promoting the GM tomato under different names including Purple Bliss and Empress. The different names are misleading as they are all the same variety of GM tomato. The Australian ABC News profiled a misleading picture supplied by "All Aussie Farmers" promoting the GM tomato surrounded by organic branding. This misleading advertising poses a direct threat to the organic production standards as the use of genetic engineering and synthetic pesticides are prohibited.

"It seems to be an industry tactic designed to confuse growers and consumers," said Ms Bleakley.

"These different names make it sound more like they are natural heritage tomatoes, not a product of Gene manipulation."

Adding to the PR headache from biosecurity risks and health concerns is the video by Lazy Dog Farm detailing the experience of a grower, reveals the GE purple tomato performance and taste compared with conventional tomatoes does not live up to the hype.

Who needs or wants this GE tomato? There are already many purple heritage tomatoes, like heritage Indigo Purple, Black Krim, Purple Cherokee to name a few, gardeners can grow that are known to be natural, GE Free, safe and delicious.

"You can't beat the taste and performance of a natural tomato", said Ms Bleakley.

References:

[1] https://www.gefree.org.nz/assets/Uploads/OIA26-0022-A-response-to-your-request.pdf

[2] https://www.abc.net.au/news/2026-01-30/gm-purple-tomato-approved-for-australian-growth-and-sale/106262696

[3] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=v5oXzWEFMY8

[4] https://horticulture.oregonstate.edu/oregon-vegetables/purple_tomato_faq