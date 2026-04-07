Premium Clean Wins Double at Facilities Management Awards 2026, Cementing Its Place as New Zealand's Cleaning Leader

New Zealand's ISO-certified cleaning company was recognised with the Professional Cleaning Services Leader of the Year and the BUILD Customer Service Excellence Award.

Auckland, New Zealand, 1 April 2026. Premium Clean, New Zealand's trusted ISO-certified cleaning services provider, has taken home two prestigious accolades at the Facilities Management Awards 2026, reinforcing its position as the country's foremost professional cleaning company.

Announced on 1 April 2026, the awards recognise the people, teams, and organisations who work tirelessly behind the scenes to keep built environments running smoothly, sustainably, and safely. Premium Clean was honoured with two of the year's most coveted titles:

Professional Cleaning Services Leader of the Year 2026

BUILD Customer Service Excellence Award 2026

Founded in 2016, Premium Clean has spent nearly a decade raising the bar for cleaning standards across Aotearoa. With nationwide coverage spanning major centres including Auckland, Wellington, Christchurch, Hamilton, Tauranga, and Dunedin, the company delivers residential, commercial, and specialised cleaning services backed by ISO certification, Prequal Health and Safety accreditation, and rigorous IICRC and NZQA training standards.

The BUILD Customer Service Excellence Award recognises Premium Clean's unwavering commitment to putting customers first. From a 100% satisfaction guarantee and a 72-hour resolution promise to transparent pricing and a dedicated franchise model that ensures clients see familiar faces, Premium Clean has consistently delivered the kind of reliable, personalised service that Kiwis deserve.

The Professional Cleaning Services Leader of the Year title reflects the company's broader industry leadership, including its eco-friendly product range, comprehensive $20 million public liability insurance, and a digital-first booking platform that provides a quick, easy, and clean experience for homeowners and businesses alike.

A Testament to Team Effort

"These awards are a reflection of every cleaner, franchise partner, and support team member who shows up day after day with pride in their work. Keeping New Zealand's homes and businesses spotless is not a small task, and we are incredibly proud that the industry has recognised the dedication our team brings to every job."

Premium Clean Leadership Team

As demand for professional, trustworthy cleaning services continues to grow across New Zealand, Premium Clean remains focused on expanding its nationwide network, investing in team training, and continuing to innovate through its app-based booking platform. These awards further motivate us to maintain the high standards that have earned the trust of thousands of Kiwi families and businesses.

For more information about Premium Clean's award-winning services or to request a free quote, visit the website or call 0800 786 780.

About Premium Clean

Established in 2016, Premium Clean is New Zealand's leading provider of residential and commercial cleaning services. ISO-certified and operating nationwide through a trusted network of local franchise partners, Premium Clean offers house cleaning, deep cleaning, move-out cleaning, commercial cleaning, carpet cleaning, and more. Backed by a 100% satisfaction guarantee and comprehensive public liability insurance, Premium Clean is committed to keeping Aotearoa clean and shining.

Website: www.premiumclean.co.nz

Email: hello@premiumclean.co.nz

Phone: 0800 786 780