Save 50% This Autumn on Professional Carpet Cleaning

Limited-time autumn special offer available now for residential and commercial customers

NEW ZEALAND -- Premium Clean, a leading cleaning company has announced a 50% discount on professional carpet cleaning services this autumn, available for a limited time to all customers across New Zealand. Customers can take advantage of this offer by using the promo code AUTUMN50 at the time of booking. The offer is designed to help refresh carpets before the cooler months set in, tackling the build-up of dust, allergens, and everyday wear accumulated over summer.

Autumn is widely regarded by cleaning professionals as the ideal season for a deep carpet clean. As families spend more time indoors during the cooler months, having thoroughly cleaned carpets makes a real difference to indoor air quality, comfort, and the overall feel of a home. Dirt, pet dander, and pollen tracked in over spring and summer embed themselves deep in carpet fibres over time. A professional hot water extraction clean removes what regular vacuuming simply cannot.

"We see it every year. Customers who get their carpets cleaned in autumn are genuinely glad they did it before winter. The carpets dry faster in the milder weather, and families head into the cold months with a fresh, clean home. Our 50% off autumn special is our way of making that decision easy for everyone."

-- Sam Bandhari, Managing Director

Offer Details

Save 50% on any professional carpet cleaning.

Use promo code AUTUMN50 at booking

Offer valid throughout autumn 2026 (March to May)

Minimum booking value applies

Cannot be combined with other offers

Why Professional Carpet Cleaning Matters

Professional carpet cleaning extends the life of carpets by removing abrasive grit and dirt that gradually breaks down fibres with each step. Studies consistently show that indoor air quality improves significantly after a thorough clean, reducing the presence of dust mites, mould spores, and allergens. For anyone with respiratory sensitivities, this is not a luxury but a genuine health consideration.

Hot water extraction, the industry gold standard, injects heated water and cleaning solution deep into carpet fibres before extracting it along with dislodged soiling. The process is safe for most carpet types and leaves carpets significantly cleaner than surface-level steam methods or dry cleaning alone.

About the Company

We are a professional carpet cleaning company serving residential and commercial clients across New Zealand. Our trained technicians use industry-leading equipment and eco-friendly cleaning solutions to deliver outstanding results on every job. We are fully insured and committed to customer satisfaction on every visit.

Media Contact

Managing Director

Sam Bhandari

www.premiumclean.co.nz

hello@premiumclean.co.nz

0800 786 780