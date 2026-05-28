Premium Clean launches Winter Deep Clean campaign to help Kiwi households start the cooler months with a fresh home

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND — As winter settles in across New Zealand, Premium Clean has announced its Winter Clean campaign, offering households 25% off a professional whole-home deep clean and move-out clean throughout June, July, and August 2026.

The campaign responds to a quietly familiar pattern in Kiwi homes through the cooler months. Windows stay closed longer, heaters run more, indoor occupancy increases, and the natural rhythm of cleaning slows down — particularly for busy families and working professionals. The result is a gradual build-up that most homes only really feel once it's been properly addressed.

A Premium Clean deep clean is a top-to-bottom service that covers everything a regular weekly clean doesn't reach, inside the oven, behind appliances, bathroom grout and tile, skirting boards, light fittings, window sills, and the detail work in every room of the home.

"Winter changes how a home feels, and most people don't quite realise how much until they walk into a properly refreshed house," says Sam Bhandari, General Manager at Premium Clean. "A deep clean isn't about your home being dirty. It's about taking something off the never-ending to-do list and letting your home feel its best, exactly when you're spending the most time in it."

The Winter Clean campaign offers 25% off, available for bookings made through 31 August 2026. Services can be booked online at www.pemiumclean.co.nz/winter-clean or by calling local Premium Clean teams across New Zealand.

Premium Clean operates across New Zealand, providing residential and commercial cleaning and lawn and garden services through a network of trained local teams. The Winter Clean campaign is the company's dedicated residential seasonal offer for 2026, with similar campaigns planned for spring and the end of the year.

Quick facts

Campaign window: 1 June – 31 August 2026

Offer: 25% off home deep cleaning and move out clean

Booking code: WINTER25

Eligibility: residential properties across New Zealand

Booking: online at premiumclean.co.nz/winter-clean or by phone

About Premium Clean

Premium Clean is a trans-Tasman residential and commercial cleaning services group, delivering professional cleaning, lawn and garden maintenance, and integrated property care across New Zealand. The company is built on trained local teams, full insurance, and a commitment to consistent quality across every home and business it serves.

Media contact

Hyzent Aurelio

Marketing Department, Premium Clean

Email: media@premiumclean.co.nz

Phone: 0800786780

Web: premiumclean.co.nz/winter-clean