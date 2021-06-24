..”…We had no knowledge this was a possibility, which makes me even angrier this has happened to my child…”….These are the words of a mother whose young teenage daughter was diagnosed with Myocarditis after she suffered severe chest pains after her second Pfizer shot in the US. She was lucky, many other young people have died. But she may have heart issues now it’s not known. So much is not known about this novel new gene editing injection.

"We had no knowledge this was a possibility.” I have read these words often as I scroll through social media comment and threads of private groups where personal experiences of those whose health has now been seriously affected are shared …."We had no knowledge this was a possibility..”. or …’we tried to warn her not to get it but she didn’t want to lose her job…”..is another. …One such social media group is a Kiwi group that won’t be named to protect their privacy so that they won’t be censored silent, and isn’t that a disturbing thing to have to say.



The administrators plaintive cry tells the most disturbing story of what is happening here in our own back yard, but not officially of course. In their own words.

” …In the 4 months since I established the group I have received many heart breaking messages from New Zealanders whose lives will never be the same.

The nurse in her 30s who is still hospitalised with a post jab stroke, almost 2 months later.

The 22 year old who is currently learning how to swallow, walk and sit up again, after hers.

The 16 year old who, as I write this, is in a critical condition in Intensive Care.

The husband who cares for his sick wife, but who is now himself paralysed following his jab.

the man who has been in and out of ICU following the "explosion" of his pancreas post jab.

And the many reports I have received of frail elderly in our rest homes, passing in the day or two post jab. All of them explained as death from natural causes....I could literally fill pages with the stories I am holding…..Some days my heart breaks...”….

Lest we forget, all of this is happening unofficially.



The question begs to be asked; why didn’t she know?



She didn’t know because mainstream media, social media and all government agencies including health ministries have been told to censor silent any voices that challenges the government. We have been told by the Prime Minister, that they are the only official source of truth. Yet right off the bat we see the very first of many mis informed statements designed to reassure people out of their concerns. They say it’s safe & effective. How can they know this? Where is the evidence minister, Prime Minister, Health Minister, any minister?



Omission of facts used to be a crime, it was called Criminal nuisance



How can it even be called safe & effective while it’s still EUA aka unapproved?

How can it be called safe & effective when it’s still experimental?

How can it be called safe & effective when it’s never ever been tested on this many people before and NO ONE, has any long term health and safety data, NONE, we just don’t know. That’s the reality. That’s the ‘unofficial’ truth.



Another deception is that they use the term vaccine. While most people are familiar with this term and have probably had many over the years, the deception works because people don’t think too deeply that this is NOT your typical traditional vaccine. And yet based on the ‘ its safe and effective’ assurance from the government and its ministries, thousands are lining up. Omitting full disclosure and reassuring people who may maybe cautious, can be called informed consent can it? This injection has never been given en mass to people it was not tested on animals and had less than 6 months trials and as you will see as we go on corners were cut.



It’s not your traditional vaccine, it can’t even be called a vaccine, and has bypassed the medicines act in order to be given emergency use authorisation which is NOT approval in the normal sense of the word.



The mRNA COVID-19 vaccines, instead of delivering an attenuated or inactivated virus or part of a virus into the body, like traditional vaccines, use instead novel, (new) COVID-19 mRNA injections that program genetic information that orders the body’s own cells to produce a viral protein that will provide protection. That protein is the Spike protein. Lipid nanoparticles containing synthetic and as it turns out, magnetic mRNA to force the payload to get into the intracellular space, past the cell wall telling the cell to make viral proteins. In short, an mRNA vaccine tricks the body into becoming a manufacturer of viral proteins that if they don’t damage the body, or turn on the body, trigger an immune response. What could go wrong?

So far nearly two MILLION serious side effects have been recorded around the world from official government agencies. That’s disturbing.



Someone has done the maths on the UK reporting system 15,472 deaths, 1.5M injuries reported in European Union’s Database of Adverse Drug Reactions for COVID-19 shots. They inform us that…”…. this database maintained at EudraVigilance is only for countries in Europe who are part of the European Union (EU), which comprises 27 countries. The total number of countries in Europe is much higher, almost twice as many, numbering around 50, although there are some differences of opinion as to which countries are technically part of Europe. So as high as these numbers are, they do NOT reflect all of Europe. The actual number in Europe who are reported dead or injured due to COVID-19 shots would be much higher than what we are reporting here.

To navigate EudraVigilance, To consult the reports for COVID-19 vaccines, follow this link, then click on the letter 'C' and scroll down until “COVID-19”.

It’s vital to realise that these official sites only capture and report a mere 1-10% at most of what is occurring in the real world, mainly because people don’t know or doctors don’t report, so again we can legitimately double that figure at least.

In New Zealand, The Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring, CARM is the official injury reporting site. It is vital that if you have had an injection injury that you report it her, and make sure it’s on your health record so that you can get ACC if it turns out to be debilitating. Your Guide to Adverse Reaction Reporting Vaccine roll out for boarder workers and hospital staff began around the beginning of the year Feb/March 2021, and is now under way for the public. But just in the space of a few short months there have been numerous reports coming in of deaths and serious adverse effects via various groups around the country that appear to exceed what is given in CARM’s: It’s all unofficial of course. However officially, 2,633 people have reported in the short time that the injection has been rolled out. CARM tell us that there were 539 non-serious and 12 serious reports this week. CARM typically releases their data every month or so but like all these official sits are experiencing a bit of a back log. At the time of writing, this was the most recently available report, for the period of May, published on the 9th of June 2021.

Most disturbingly, two reports of breastfed infants becoming sick because of the injection their mothers had coming through their breast milk. Were the mothers told this may happen? Were they informed? If not why not? Would they have taken it had they been told of the risk? When was the last time you heard that happening? Is it mis information to inform your patients of this? Or is it mis information to tell them it’s all safe & effective?



At the time of this writing I have no information on the conditions of these wee ones. The first breast fed baby death by a Pfizer vaccinated mother appeared in the US reporting system VARES, on April 2021. The baby was five months old.



Is any of this coming through your main stream news, or your official source of truth to warn you? Because no research has been done on the long-term effects of these biological agents on women, their reproductive organs or children born to them, or those babies who are breastfed we simply have no idea, and no one in an the government seems to care. This one thing alone should be enough to call a halt, shouldn’t it?



CARM also, ‘sadly’ inform us of two elders deaths, but then say they were unrelated to the jab!!? If they were unrelated then why report them here? Unofficially I have heard of about 50 kiwis who have died after their jabs. That’s disturbing given only 26 elders were said to have died of covid-19. However ‘unofficially’ those working in care homes have been witnessing many deaths of elders after the rollout, these deaths are not reported they are not considered to be connected.



Another official data base and one a bit behind the times collating everything, is The World Health Organisation WHO which is part of the United Nations, it has its own data base called VigiAccess. It does not however give death rates. Don’t take my word for it, go see for yourself. Go to VigiAccess, you will be met by their disclaimer that tells you that this is the WHO data base for Adverse Reactions. Scroll to the bottom and tick the box to agree to search the data base. Then type in Comirnaty.

It is disturbing reading and what stands out are how young they are. If you scroll down you will see that, 38% are between the ages of 18 and 44 years old and 35% are aged from 45 to 64yrs of age. What must be kept in mind though, is that it is officially known that only 1-10% of adverse reactions are ever actually reported to these data bases, so we could double or even triple this number to get a better real world view. Mostly because people don’t know about them, or doctors are reluctant to connect adverse effects and or then report them officially. This is a big reason why everyone thinks these things are safe. They are not. The multi-Billion dollar vaccine injury courts are testimony to that. From all reports, these official sites are having trouble tabulating the flood of events pouring in.



I ask again ..”…Why didn’t she know?..”… Because social media has been told to censure silent all voices that dare question the official voice. We know that Face book and other centralised social media platforms censure, we know because a Facebook whistle blower has shared how. You can watch it here, here, and here. https://www.projectveritas.com/news/breaking-project-veritas-obtains-new-insider-tape-revealing-facebook-ceo/



Its concerning and its disturbing because along with your friendly neighbourhood conspiracy theorist, well credentialed science and medical professionals who are trying to raise awareness of real warnings here, are also being silenced.

Writing in the British Medical Journal back in March 25th 2021, Laurie Clarke a freelance journalist says …...”… In a move likened to the way governments have assumed emergency powers in response to the covid pandemic, Facebook has removed 16 million pieces of its content and added warnings to around 167 million. YouTube has removed more than 850 000 videos related to “dangerous or misleading covid-19 medical information…”… While a portion of that content is likely to be wilfully wrongheaded or vindictively misleading, the pandemic is littered with examples of scientific opinion that have been caught in the dragnet—resulting in their removal or de-prioritisation, depending on the platform and context. This underscores the difficulty of defining scientific truth, prompting the bigger question of whether social media platforms such as Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube should be tasked with this at all..”…

Politicization of health and science is exactly what’s happened during this pandemic.



Again let’s remember this mothers plaintive voice, as many more have echoed these words around the planet ..”…We had no knowledge this was a possibility..”… how would you, if all access to the information you need to know to give full consent is censored? How could you know, If the only voice you listen to is the official voice of the state or the main stream media, or even more concerning, your doctor, who themselves appear to be ignorant of the reality expressed in these International data bases, and yet keep telling you its safe & effective. How could you know there was a possibility? There is no full consent here, rather, its consent by deception, or by omission.



Even Eric Clapton didn’t fully comprehend the danger/risk. Here he shares the ramification of the adverse effects he now lives with.

Let’s pause for a moment and remember that all Doctors have an Oath. Do NO HARM. The reason that this Oath exists at all is, that, when people enter medical school they are given the tools and the knowledge to harm you. They are therefore required to take and keep the oath of DO NO HARM.



There are many doctors, nurses, scientists and other professionals in New Zealand who take that oath seriously. These concerned professionals acting under their Oath to DO NO HARM wrote an open letter on April 27th 2021 https://kti.org.nz/?cat=6

in which they expressed their shared concern They say in part

…”….Nobody currently knows how safe or effective this novel mRNA technology is in the medium to long term, but highly credible medical experts around the world, and even some vaccine developers themselves, are predicting problems and raising urgent red-flag concerns. If any safety issues are identified in the remaining period of the trials the effects could be catastrophic for our community or a proportion that have already received the vaccine…”…



Is this mis information? Does this breach their Oath to do no harm? Are those who have not done due diligence nor listened to the warnings now coming fast and furious around the globe, are they mis informing their patients, and throwing their Oath in the trash?



There are many Kiwi Doctors, Nurses, Scientists and professionals acting under their oath you can connect with them here covid plan B https://www.covidplanb.co.nz and here here here here

here and here



On the 8th of June a group of concerned New Zealand Doctors speaking out with science, sent an open letter to the Government titled Medical and Ethical Concerns Regarding the Use of Covid-19 Vaccines in Children.

..”…The undersigned issue a warning about vaccinating children against the illness Covid-19. An overwhelming body of scientific evidence available suggests strongly that not only is vaccinating children against Covid-19 needless, but can expose them to unnecessary risk of adverse effects. Along with the adverse events generally seen across the vaccinated, there are also heightened age-specific risks. There are other medications available to combat Covid-19. Coercing our children to accept an experimental product with an unknown safety profile and mounting evidence of serious side effects is both irresponsible and unethical…”…

No reply. Then again On the 14th of June 2021 another open letter was sent they write



…”…. As registered medical & dental practitioners we have a legal, ethical and trusted duty of care towards our patients. We are extremely concerned that the current Ministry of Health (MOH) publicity and 'Informed Consent' documentation on the Covid-19 ‘vaccination’ compromises this responsibility. We see that it misinforms the public, as it fails to declare many of the known risks associated with this ‘vaccine’ and the limits in our knowledge of the 'vaccine' due to its incomplete testing and its new mechanism of action. Specifically, the MOH 'Informed Consent Documents' fails to inform the public the following: .. ..”…

Everything in these open letters are linked back to official scientific or medical sources as references: Credible officially ‘sanctioned’ sources. Which begs the question why is the Prime minister, and her health officials, not listening and taking note of these legitimate concerns. Why do they disregard these voices? Why are Doctors/Dentists, Nurses, Scientist and other concerned people being silenced, and worse, disciplined over speaking out by saying things one would expect the chief science and health advisors would be, should be advising the government, you know, to ‘keep us safe’.

On June 20th 2021 Stuffs headlines blared Thirteen doctors under investigation after complaints about spread of Covid-19 misinformation.



The article opens with a video of Auckland University research fellow, Kate Hannah showing you how to identify misinformation about the Covid-19 virus and vaccine. She does this by flipping through the pages of a free publication called ‘Real News. Real News arose to fill the void of well, real news. ..”…How could we have possibly known…” echo’s in my mind. The publics need and rights for transparent consultation and discussion of harm has been officially shut down, censored silent and now once again threatened. Kate Hannah’s bid to discredit anyone who dares to think for themselves revealed more about this system that is fighting tooth and nail to silence vital facts. To shut down any questioning or open and honest conversation with the people of this country, and should be disturbing to all of us.

This article makes it very clear that the New Zealand medical council sends a message to those who do not conform to the official line of truth ‘may’ well be struck off. Why? The article never mentions what this ‘misinformation actually is, and as we have seen the open letter is all backed up with credibly based sources. Is it really misinformation?

Will these professionals who ‘may’ lose their standing challenge the media and the medical council to explain publicly what they have been saying is mis information?

The article does inform us though, that among the signatories are 33 medical doctors, 100 nurses and 187 members of allied health professions. That’s a lot of concerned professionals for such a small country.

Imagine for one moment if main stream media were to inform us in the same way these courageous Doctors and scientists are, the roll out would be stopped and we would all be outraged that this information was not coming through the official source of truth. In a sane and moral even lawful society, the government would have been rightly brought to account for not being transparent, for saying its safe & effective in all its advertising used to ‘sell’ an experimental product to the public.

But then, out of the blue, an unrelated to the covid spin, there was a rare moment of truth and possibly a crack in the Fourth Estates matrix of power. Senior Stuff editor Andrea Vance wrote in a June 6th article



.."..In my 20-year plus time as a journalist, this Government is one of the most thin-skinned and secretive I have experienced. Many of my colleagues say the same. Even squeezing basic facts out of an agency is a frustrating, torturous and often futile exercise. This Government promised to be open and transparent, but it is an artfully-crafted mirage It’s now very difficult for journalists to get to the heart and the truth of a story. We are up against an army of well-paid spin doctors.."..

Hello

let’s be clear so we know where we stand. The term Fourth Estate refers to the press and news media both in explicit capacity of advocacy and implicit ability to frame political issues. However, although it is not formally recognized as a part of a political system, it wields significant indirect social influence. It frames narratives and it often incites division and seems to have no accountability. It is now up to the public to watchdog them and to make complaints when this estate steps over the line, as they are constantly doing now. The Fourth Estate by their very actions reveal they are actually the fourth arm of the state. The propaganda arm. The ministry of perception.



These Doctors and scientists voices are vital and they are taking serious risks in speaking out, and that in and of itself is disturbing in this country. They deserve our respect. They speak out when other voices are too scared, they speak out as more and more information comes out about the danger and harm this injection is causing. They speak out as deaths and injuries begin to come through the unofficial and official New Zealand reporting system. They speak out to uphold their Oath of do no harm.



And now it’s just been announced that Jacinda Arderns government is going to give provisional consent for children to be injected. The NZ Heralds headlines blaze…vaccinating children will protect everyone says expert.

Who is this ‘expert’? Is this official misinformation? ..”… Vaccinating children against Covid-19 will boost chances of reaching herd immunity, epidemiologist Michael Baker says.."



And what is herd immunity? Once upon a time herd immunity was something you acquired naturally, through your own bodies ability to fight off virus’s. A natural immunity gives you lifelong protection. Mothers for instance, back in the day, would deliberately let you get the measles, mumps, chicken pox, so that your own body would create a strong immune response, thereby affording you lifelong immunity. But in 2020 The WHO changed that definition. They said only a vaccine could give you that immunity by teaching your body to fight infection.

A generation from now the young will have little to no knowledge that there ever was natural immunity as they get primed to see vaccines as their only source of immunity.



In headlines that blaze Coronavirus: Government reassures hesitant parents Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is safe. Reassures, how ? Where is the evidence minister ? Where are the long term safety studies that show us how safe this is? Reassure is what the media and government do to herd you into doing things, they reassure while omitting vital information that would ensure you were at least informed so that you wouldn’t have to say ..”.. We had no knowledge this was a possibility..”..



Ardern, her advisors and ministers don’t seem to have read the three open letters sent by concerned Doctors, nor do they appear to be aware that the WHO said …”….Children should not be vaccinated for the moment. There is not yet enough evidence on the use of vaccines against COVID-19 in children to make recommendations for children to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Children and adolescents tend to have milder disease compared to adults.

Who is advising this government ?



I often wonder if this push to now jab children is more an economic measure than a health measure, given that there is a use by date for these vials?



These new injections are still in trials until 2023 at the earliest, this means they are experimental. This is precisely why they have only been given emergency use approval. There is no emergency when it comes to children.



In the UK a Notice of Liability for Harm and Death to Children was Served on all Members of the European Parliament by Doctors for Covid Ethics.



…”…You may be held personally liable for harm and death caused by LEGISLATION, which is designed to coerce widespread acceptance of EXPERIMENTAL VACCINATION OF CHILDREN. If you take further action supporting such LEGISLATION, and if you take no steps to mitigate your past actions supporting such LEGISLATION, you may be held personally liable for resulting harm and death..."..

But then on the 15th June, 2021 Canadian Doctor, Byram W. Bridle, PhD Associate Professor of Viral Immunology issued a grave warning. You can read his warning here in a pdf titled COVID-19 Vaccines and Children: A Scientist’s Guide for Parents

His introduction is worth reading in full. you can also listen to him speak here



…”… Regarding the long-term safety of Pfizer BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine in all individuals, and especially in children, youth, and younger adults of child-bearing age.



Indeed, some key safety studies appear to have been missed in the rush to roll out the vaccines, and more is being learned about the vaccines every day.



For example, there was a previously wide-held assumption that vaccination with the mRNA vaccines is safe because it is a localized event in the body, with the vaccine remaining limited to the shoulder muscle following injection and triggering an immune response in the local lymph nodes. However, there is evidence that Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine does not remain at the injection site.



In fact, once injected, the vaccine contents appear to travel extensively throughout the body, to the brain and other sensitive tissues, such as bone marrow, spleen, liver, adrenal glands, ovaries etc. Whether these body sites are involved in producing the spike protein is not known, as this was never studied.



Nonetheless, new data have been published that, following vaccination with the Moderna vaccine (an mRNA vaccine very similar to Pfizer’s mRNA vaccine), the spike protein can enter the circulatory system. Presumably, this means the spike protein can travel extensively throughout the body. It is important to understand which organs are producing the spike protein, what factors result in the spike protein entering the circulation, how long the spike protein circulates, and in which body fluids (e.g., semen, saliva, breast milk, urine) the spike protein is present.



This information is incredibly important because recent data have come to light that the spike protein is “biologically active”. This means that the spike protein is not just an antigen that is recognized by the immune system as being foreign. It means that the spike protein, itself, can interact with receptors throughout the body, called ACE2 receptors, potentially causing undesirable effects such as damage to the heart and cardiovascular system, blood clots, bleeding, and neurological effects. Although some might argue that the risk of the spike protein causing this type of damage is only a theoretical risk, when we are mass vaccinating a population of predominantly healthy people, including children, adolescents, and adults of child-bearing age, there is absolutely no room for avoidable error.

The current scientific uncertainties demand that the administration of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine to children, adolescents, and young adults of child-bearing age be paused until proper scientific studies that focus on the safety and pharmacokinetics and biodistribution of the vaccines and the vaccine- encoded spike protein can be conducted. Halting the vaccination can be done safely because: The risk of severe and potentially lethal COVID-19 in these specific populations is so low that we need to be very certain that risks associated with mass vaccination are not higher;

• Asymptomatic members of this population are not a substantial risk for passing COVID-19 to others; and There are effective early-treatment strategies for the very few children, adolescents, and young adults of child-bearing age who may be at risk of developing severe COVID-19, such as ivermectin, fluvoxamine, and budesonide.

It is not appropriate to use an “experimental” vaccine in a population group unless the benefit of vaccination exceeds the risk of vaccination in that population group. With risk of severe COVID-19 in children, adolescents, and young adults of child-bearing age already so low, the benefit of vaccinating these population groups with a vaccine for which neither the long-term safety nor efficacy is known cannot be concluded to exceed the risk. In other words, the risk of serious COVID-19 is so low in children, adolescents, and young adults of child-bearing age that the standards for safety must be set much higher for them. ..”…

The most telling thing about this whole plandemic is that this supposed health system has never once promoted any sort of reasonable ‘health initiative, never once offered any alternative to the virus, never once. Never once offered any other treatment to the jab. The government didn’t start a health campaign it started a fear campaign, a very effective one as it turns out, and as time has shown, that fear has been a very effective tool of the state.



Fear has always been a tool of the state, and its recently been revealed in the UK just how that tool was used. Use of fear to control behaviour in Covid crisis was ‘totalitarian’, admit scientists

..”…Members of Scientific Pandemic Influenza Group on Behaviour express regret about ‘unethical’ methods SPI-B warned in March last year that ministers needed to increase “the perceived level of personal threat” from Covid-19 because “a substantial number of people still do not feel sufficiently personally threatened”…. Gavin Morgan, a psychologist on the team, said: “Clearly, using fear as a means of control is not ethical. Using fear smacks of totalitarianism. It’s not an ethical stance for any modern government…. “The use of fear has definitely been ethically questionable. It’s been like a weird experiment. Ultimately, it backfired because people became too scared.”

In her new book A state of fear Laura Dodsworth shows how the Government keeps us on high alert .."...Chaotic and contradictory advice is just one example of officialdom's use of mind games over Covid-19, …When you create a state of confusion, people become ever more reliant on the messaging “Instead of feeling confident about making decisions, they end up waiting for instructions from the Government...”..

At what point do we say stop? At what point?

Thalidomide took 5 years and millions of kids born deformed.

What You Need To Know For Informed Consent

..”… Prior to taking any unapproved drug, you have the right to receive a broad and complete spectrum of information about the potential effects of those drugs on your body, in order for you to give “informed consent” or to refuse. Dr. Blaylock wrote this especially for this purpose…”



To be continued ….Part II coming soon



